AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $281,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,959.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,642. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,010.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,764.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.