Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 161,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 166,431 shares.The stock last traded at $26.97 and had previously closed at $26.90.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.
