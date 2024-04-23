Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 161,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 166,431 shares.The stock last traded at $26.97 and had previously closed at $26.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $289,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $434,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $124,742,000.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

