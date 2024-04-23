California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 219,326 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 219,326 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.44% of Realty Income worth $183,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

O remained flat at $53.33 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.