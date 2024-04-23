Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1,327.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,455,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,096,000 after acquiring an additional 316,617 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,732,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.38. The stock had a trading volume of 774,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.30 and its 200-day moving average is $156.54. The company has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,811,459 shares of company stock worth $942,634,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

