California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,575 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 30,575 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Boeing worth $262,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $960,397,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.71.

NYSE BA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.07. 1,363,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,530,195. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.53 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

