Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 405 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 17,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 22,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total transaction of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,734 shares of company stock worth $14,637,364 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

