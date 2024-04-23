Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 13,000 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $287,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,811,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,132,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citi Trends alerts:

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 23,495 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $510,781.30.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 18,090 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $405,396.90.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,136 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $115,097.76.

On Friday, April 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 17,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $386,580.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,282 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $468,919.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $146,100.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $125,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $53,840.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 16,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $433,920.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $416,005.00.

Citi Trends Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.23. 100,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,761. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $189.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $215.18 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTRN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter worth $280,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 71.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 60,229.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the period.

About Citi Trends

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.