Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 308,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 454,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

CCRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $616.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $105,361.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

