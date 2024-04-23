East West Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.
East West Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.
East West Bancorp Stock Performance
EWBC traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,527. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.11. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.
Check Out Our Latest Report on East West Bancorp
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than East West Bancorp
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.