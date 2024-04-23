Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.96

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 79427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 49,268 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,661,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,353,000 after acquiring an additional 540,747 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

