Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.96

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 79427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.21.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enerpac Tool Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.