EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Robert Dalton Acquires 1,700 Shares

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) insider Robert Dalton purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$30.22 ($19.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,380.80 ($33,148.90).

EQT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 105.15%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

