ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. On average, analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 5.4 %
ESSA stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
