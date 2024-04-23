Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 22,331,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 53,040,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after buying an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 151.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,496,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $55,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,038 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

