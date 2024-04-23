Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 180,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Liberty Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,787,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 227,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,058,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,858,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,459 shares of company stock worth $2,077,491. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

