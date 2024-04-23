Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.90 Per Share

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Menhaden Resource Efficiency’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Trading Down 0.3 %

LON MHN opened at GBX 103.70 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £81.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.02. Menhaden Resource Efficiency has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.30).

About Menhaden Resource Efficiency

Menhaden PLC is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Frostrow Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Index. Menhaden PLC was formed on July 31, 2015 and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

