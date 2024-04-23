Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.90 Per Share

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Menhaden Resource Efficiency’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Trading Down 0.3 %
LON MHN opened at GBX 103.70 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £81.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.02. Menhaden Resource Efficiency has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.30).
About Menhaden Resource Efficiency
