Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Kaiser Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ KALU opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.37. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $95.56.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

