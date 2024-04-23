Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $689,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 653,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $277.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.93. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.