Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,241,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Howard Hughes stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. 733,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,624. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $86.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $335.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.32 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 53.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.