BitTorrent-New Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $28.23 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001589 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001012 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001377 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001239 BTC.

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000132 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $28,035,352.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

