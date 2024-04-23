Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 2,605 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Netflix by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Netflix by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.58.

Netflix Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $21.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $575.77. 2,415,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,859. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The firm has a market cap of $248.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.