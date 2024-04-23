Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 9,694 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 585,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $18,836,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.26. 35,667,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,342,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.