Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,262,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,719,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.19. 585,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,704. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.98 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

