Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 36 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,170.27.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $37.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,238.74. The company had a trading volume of 120,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,854. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,194.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,051.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $741.74 and a twelve month high of $1,248.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

