Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

