Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading Up 9.4%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 86,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,830,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MESO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MESO

Mesoblast Trading Up 9.4 %

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

The company has a market capitalization of $690.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.