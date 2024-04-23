Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 225,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 374,996 shares.The stock last traded at $25.87 and had previously closed at $25.84.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.60 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

