Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 23rd (AAPL, ABEO, ACET, ACI, AFRM, ASLN, ASM, ATGE, BEAM, BEEM)

Research Analysts' updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 23rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $27.25 target price on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $1.10 target price on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $425.00 target price on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $825.00 target price on the stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $211.00 price target on the stock.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

