Metahero Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $41.38 million and $1.16 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000456 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011798 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.