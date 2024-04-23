Monero Price Reaches $121.88 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Monero has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and approximately $44.23 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $121.88 or 0.00183648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,367.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.17 or 0.00761183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00127892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00042416 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00050851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00107686 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,427,550 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

