Monument Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,205 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 289,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 342,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,223,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,079,000 after acquiring an additional 68,760 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,127,000 after acquiring an additional 78,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $180.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

