National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,330 ($16.43) price objective on the stock.

National Grid Trading Up 0.6 %

LON:NG opened at GBX 1,046 ($12.92) on Friday. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 918 ($11.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,181 ($14.59). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,028.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83. The company has a market capitalization of £38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,507.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.