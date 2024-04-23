National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,330 ($16.43) price objective on the stock.
National Grid Trading Up 0.6 %
LON:NG opened at GBX 1,046 ($12.92) on Friday. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 918 ($11.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,181 ($14.59). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,028.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83. The company has a market capitalization of £38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,507.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29.
National Grid Company Profile
