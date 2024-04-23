NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.212 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 103.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.2%.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NYSE NS opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NS shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NS

About NuStar Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.