Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 196 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 41,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE traded up $10.38 on Tuesday, reaching $160.57. 12,708,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.03. The firm has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $161.99.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 13.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

