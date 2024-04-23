SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 68,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.90. 807,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $131.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26.

Nestlé Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.