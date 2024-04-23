SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 389.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291,778 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 449.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,266,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,144 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,315,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 445.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 814,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 664,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 798,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 630,918 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 199,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,627. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

