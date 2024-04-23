PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Performance
Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,055,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,066,564. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.
CSX Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CSX
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
