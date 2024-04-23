Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $446.05 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $4.26 or 0.00006440 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $446.05 million and approximately $58.74 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.04 or 0.04809382 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00057823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00022336 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012086 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

