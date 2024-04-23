Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 102,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 925,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

METC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on METC

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $656.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 11.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 48,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.