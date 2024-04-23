RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

RBB Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

RBB opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.96. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group began coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $85,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 485,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,099.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 35,977 shares of company stock valued at $624,060 in the last three months. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

