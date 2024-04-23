1,548 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 816.8% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 332,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,460,000 after buying an additional 56,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $204.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.94.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $195.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.85.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

