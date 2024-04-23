Siacoin (SC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.07 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $443.76 million and $11.07 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,379.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $508.11 or 0.00765451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00127396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00042105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.36 or 0.00185835 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00051863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00107677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,033,915,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,007,005,080 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

