Significant Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 19,328 Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.77%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

