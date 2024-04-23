SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 965 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,810,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,221,797. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

