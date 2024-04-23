Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $14,762,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 514,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,808,000 after acquiring an additional 59,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $133.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $151.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.