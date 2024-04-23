StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.43 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

