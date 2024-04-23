TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY) to Issue $1.39 Dividend

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.3877 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.
TISCO Financial Group Public Stock Down 3.4 %
OTC:TSCFY opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. TISCO Financial Group Public has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $28.48.
About TISCO Financial Group Public
