Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 320150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$14.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.80, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

