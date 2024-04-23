Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,347. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.