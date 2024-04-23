Wabash National (WNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Wabash National to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Wabash National has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.000-2.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.00-2.50 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

