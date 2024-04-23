Loop Capital Trims Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Target Price to $3.00

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.55.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $293.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.83. Honest has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $90.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.54 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honest news, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $63,714.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,820.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honest news, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $63,714.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,820.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 253,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $758,906.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,109,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,372.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 803,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,496. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honest by 1.3% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 415,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Honest by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 197,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

